Pendleton
April 5, 2020
Janice Lynn Alden passed away on April 5, 2020, at the age of 79, from complications resulting from a devastating stroke.
She was born in Pendleton Oregon on Christmas day 1940. She graduated from Pendleton High School in the class of 1958.
Known as "Gypsy" in her days as a young adult, she rode with a motorcycle club for a time. She was also a skilled musician. She could play the piano, the guitar, and she could sing and dance. She played music professionally for a time.
She worked at the East Oregonian newspaper for well over 30 years when she finally retired for the last time at 76 years of age.
Janice always lived life on her terms. She would lend a hand if someone needed it.
She had a number of hobbies over the years including rock hunting, trips to the beach and the mountains, and video poker. She enjoyed conversations about many subjects, many which she self-studied in.
Janice had two children, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She had two cats and a dog named Barney. She was very close to the dog.
She is survived by her brother Larry Andrews; sister Sharon Joynes; son Ed Boyd-Kuppenbender; daughter Sabrina Clark; grandchildren Tim, James, La-Ena, Alva, Alan, Tabitha, Terrika, Kelly Jo and Chris; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Alden, her sister Cindy Reeder, and grandson Charles Oliver (Boyd).
Janice will be missed by many. Rest in peace, you've lived a full life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.