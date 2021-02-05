Pendleton
January 23, 1952 — January 31, 2021
Janice Vickere died on January 31, 2021, at Juniper House in Pendleton, Oregon. She was born January 23, 1952, in Canyonville, Oregon, along with her twin, Janet. Visitation will be from 12-4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial following at Skyview Memorial Park.
She was married to Ray Vickere and had three children, Lynette McEntire (Buck McEntire), Angela Nolan (Tony Nolan), and Timothy Vickere. She had five grandchildren, Meghan Montgomery (Reno Montgomery), Taylor Rasmussen (Jacob Rasmussen), Saleen McEntire, Ryder Nolan and Kylie Nolan. She also had one great-grandchild, Sylas Rasmussen.
Janice spent a lot of her time volunteering with her husband, Ray, at the VFW and they were very involved in their church. She also spent quite a bit of her time with Weight Watchers in her younger years. Janice liked looking her very best and put a lot of effort into her appearance. She loved to coordinate her outfits and never left the house without her makeup on.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her five grandchildren. She taught herself how to decorate cakes and made all the members in her family that lived in Pendleton cakes for any occasion. Her grandchildren loved her very much and loved the cakes she would make them. The most prominent memories are when they would take them for rides in the car, taking them shopping, going for walks and baking their cakes.
Janice was preceded in death by her brothers Timothy and Jesse, and her husband Ray. She is survived by her brother Lonnie; her sisters Donna, Betty, Judy, and her twin Janet; her three children, Lynette, Angela and Timothy; her grandchildren and great-grandson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
