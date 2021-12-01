Sept. 27, 1930 — Nov. 23, 2021
Pendleton
Janis Louise Handley was born on Sept. 27, 1930, on Lower Wildhorse Creek, Pendleton, Oregon, to James “Jim” and Rose (Warner) May. She received her angel wings on Nov. 23, 2021, with her loving husband by her side.
The youngest of seven, she grew up and attended schools in the Weston and Milton-Freewater areas. She married the love of her life, Harrison “Harry” Handley on Dec. 30, 1947, in Vancouver, Washington. The couple were devoted to one another and getting ready to celebrate 74 treasured years of marriage this December.
Early in their marriage, Janis and Harry raised their two children, William “Bill” and Linda in Pendleton. In 1960, the family moved to Weston, Oregon, where they resided until moving to Sun Ridge Retirement in Pendleton, Oregon, July of this year. Janis worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in Pendleton, later transferring to Walla Walla, Washington, where she retired after 35 years of service.
Harry and Janis were active and involved in their community. Over the years, Janis was involved with United Way, Weston Historical Society, Weston Senior Center, The Good Sams — Paradise Chapter and The Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge. She received the Weston Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award in 1985. Janis and Harry were Grand Marshal and Queen of Pioneer Days in 2008.
She adored her family and friends and was always up for a good prank or a chance to gather and socialize. She enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, traveling, volunteering, shopping, sharing her favorite recipes, canning, sewing, playing cards, genealogy, and hanging out with her “lunch bunch.” She will be remembered for her kind smile, infectious laugh, fun sense of humor and the gift of 91 years strong!
She is survived by her loving husband, Harry; children, Bill Handley, Pendleton; and Linda Howe, Richland, Washington; grandchildren, Justin Evans, Brandie (Jon) Didion, Billie (Rob) Parker, Danielle (Jeremy) Sackett-Parker, Jeremy Moore, and Jeff (Sandi) Franklin-Sackett; great-grandchildren, Lizzy (Jose) Evans-Rodriguez, Evan Evans, Randall, Mary, and Iris Didion, Brittany, Madison, and Rylee Parker, Caden (Haley) Sackett, Gage Strzelczyk, Sydney and Bailey Moore, and Bentley Sackett; great-great-grandchildren, Hope and Blane Sackett, and Brooks Rodriguez; sister-in-law, LaHoma Horn; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Rose May; siblings, Alvin (Ruth) May, Verna (Bob) McLean, George (Martha) May, Bud (Lida) May, LaVelle (Wally) Scribner and Bob May; and grandson, Willie Handley.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
