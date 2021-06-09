Pendleton
January 5, 1987 — June 5, 2021
Jason James Post was born on January 5, 1987, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Jim and Laurie Post. Jason died in Wallowa County on June 5, 2021.
Jason grew up in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School in 2005, and from Walla Walla Community College with a degree in criminal justice.
On July 7, 2018, Jason married his longtime sweetheart Rosanna Corona, and on September 9, 2020, they welcomed their beautiful daughter Dalilah Bea into the family. Rosanna and Dalilah were his precious girls and the most important part of his life.
Jason is survived by his wife Rosanna, daughter Dalilah, parents Jim and Laurie, sister Chelsie Bea Post, grandparents Jan Post and Bea and Larry Ledbetter, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jason began his law enforcement career in 2010 as a reserve officer for the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and in 2013 was hired as a full-time patrol deputy. Jason graduated from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in June 2014. He was a certified drug recognition expert, field training officer and a mentor to many officers. He started in mid-April as a Umatilla County parole and probation officer so he could spend more time with his family.
Jason was a devoted husband, father, brother and son. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services are scheduled at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds in Pendleton, open to the public. Following the service, a funeral procession will proceed to the Skyview Memorial Park, south of Pendleton, for a private family graveside service. A reception will follow at the Let ’er Buck Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, open to the public.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
