Pendleton
January 26, 1976 — January 22, 2020
Jason Newsom, 43, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away quietly at his home with his family at his side on January 22, 2020, just shy of his 44th birthday.
He was born January 26, 1976, to Jim and Margy Newsom. He was preceded in death by his dad Jim Newsom, uncle Ron, brother Mike, and his grandparents. He leaves behind two sons: Tyler Newsom, 18, and Braysen Newsom, 13, both of Pendleton; mother Margy Newsom, brother James Newsom, sister Wendy (Newsom) and sister Terri MacEntire, all of Pendleton; and Ashely, a longtime friend for 16 years.
Jason was a blackjack dealer for a short time, in which he dealt many winning hands to other people. But he himself was dealt an unfair hand in this game we call life. He was stubborn and set in his ways. But he was always the first to help out and never expected anything in turn. He kept to himself and led a quiet life. He was extremely hard worker, started up and ran two very successful businesses. He was loved by many and known for being funny, kind and helpful. He accepted everyone, no matter what, even though he himself was judged by many that didn’t know his story. But regardless of everything, he remained his positive happy-go-lucky self.
Even when his final hand dealt to him at the young age of 43, with life throwing acute myeloid leukemia at him, he still didn’t waver. He remained in good spirits until the bitter end. His positive attitude was inspiring. Remember, no one gets to pick the hand they’re dealt in life. Don’t be so quick to judge or jump to conclusions. You have no idea how bad or completely unfair someone’s hand may be, as you can’t see their cards. Just worry about the cards in your own hand, and be kind, always.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. at his mom’s home, 3201 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton, Oregon. Everyone is invited.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at ww.burnsmortuary.com.
