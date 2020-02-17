Irrigon
February 11, 1941 — February 14, 2020
Jaunita May Schultz of Irrigon, Oregon, was born on February 11, 1941, in Colville, Washington, to parents Ed and Alice Smith Wagner. She passed away on February 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 79 years.
Jaunita was raised and attended schools in Marcus, Washington, before graduating from Marcus High School in Kettle Falls, Washington, in 1959. She moved to Hermiston, Oregon, and met her future husband, Dennis Schultz. They were married on May 20, 1961, in Hermiston, Oregon. They have lived in Hermiston and Irrigon for the past 59 years.
Jaunita was a stay-at-home mom and kept active volunteering in Little League Baseball and with Christmas Express for over 25 years. After Dennis retired, they spent many years RVing with friends and lots of time camping and fishing around the country. Jaunita enjoyed RVing, camping, fishing and word search puzzles. She was a longtime member of the Eagles Lodge #2909 where she cooked for the Kiwanis lunches and the many dinners that the Eagles hosted.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dennis Schultz, Irrigon, Ore.; Mike and Priscilla Schultz, Hermiston, Ore.; sister Beverly Pavel, Kennewick, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jaunita was preceded in death by her daughter Patty Schultz; infant daughter Sylvia Schultz; mother Alice Boggess; father Ed Wagner; brothers Bill and Roy; and sister Lavern.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Jaunita at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
