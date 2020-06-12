Weston
September 10, 1937 — June 10, 2020
Jayne Claire Gentry, Weston, died June 10, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 82. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery.
Jayne was born September 10, 1937, in Walla Walla to Clair Egelston and Otha McCorkell Egelston. She was a third-generation Umatilla County native. She spent her childhood growing up in Weston and on Reed and Hawley mountains. She would tell you it was an idyllic childhood, spending time with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who all lived close by. She was the final authority when it came to matters of genealogy. If you wondered how folks were related to each other, just ask Jayne. She attended Weston school, and for a time Pendleton High School, where she moved when her mother began teaching there.
During her childhood in Weston she met her husband and lifelong partner. In 1954 she married Jim Gentry in Weston. Their 66th anniversary would have been this week. They were a team, raising children and working together. Jayne always saw a job through to the finish with great determination and strong will. Her final job was to take care of Jim until his passing in April of this year.
She was fondly referred to by her grandchildren and others as “Grama Jayne.” Each of her grandchildren loved to spend time at her house. She was the hostess and chief cook for countless Sunday dinners. Though in recent years her health was failing, she remained fully engaged and interested in news of family and friends. Her family meant the world to her.
When her kids were older, Jayne always worked, but still managed to keep things squared away on the home front. She reached her career goal when she became Weston postmaster in the 1980s. After retiring from the postal service, she began her retirement job with Baker Boyer Bank.
She was a member of Weston’s Jolly Circle Club, The Order of Eastern Star, and Weston Community Church. She was chosen Weston’s Citizen of the Year in 1984.
Jayne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her parents. She is survived by one son, Bill (Jackie) Gentry, Weston; two daughters, Kathleen (Gary) Schmidtgall of Athena and Sara (Sam) Tucker of Weston Mountain; seven grandchildren: Adam (Rhonda), Michael (Jaclyn) and Brandon (Kristin) Schmidtgall, Andy (Anne) and Dan Tucker, Molly (Clell) Hasenbank, and Emery (Stephanie) Gentry. The great-grandchildren currently number 12. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Patton, of Bend.
Memorials may be made in Jayne’s memory to Umatilla County Historical Society, Weston Food Pantry, or Friends of Weston Library through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
