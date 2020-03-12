Pendleton
May 25, 1927 –- March 4, 2020
Jean Carolyn (Turner Runnion) Reed, 92, of Pendleton passed away peacefully at home in Pendleton, surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service was held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. Memorial Mass and celebration will be held some time in June.
Jean was born at Monahan House in Heppner to Samuel and Nora (Doherty) Turner. Jean and brother, Ken, grew up on the family ranch on Sand Hollow, which Ken and his wife, Jean Ann, owned and operated until Ken’s death in 2009 — the ranch remains in the family today. Jean went to school in Heppner, and even drove the school bus while she was in high school. She attended Oregon State University, and the University of Oregon.
Jean and Robert “Bob” Runnion were married in 1948, and were blessed with sons, Bill, Steve and Todd, and daughter, Janet. Along with raising four children, Jean had a career as an office administrator at Oregon State Hospital, ORE-IDA, Helen McCune Jr. High, Assistant City Recorder, and OEA. Jean and Bob retired to Woodburn and Arizona in 1993, until Bob’s death in 1996. They were married for 48 years.
Jean’s favorite things included spending time with her family. She was an accomplished pianist, and singer. She loved dancing, music, babies, flirting, coffee, golf, wine, socializing, traveling the world, spending time with good friends, and a dram of scotch.
Jean had a rich Irish heritage, and proudly owned the fact that she had 54 first cousins. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Pendleton, where she sang, and also became the organist.
While vacationing in Arizona, Jean was introduced to Billy Joe Reed, and they were married in 1998, until his death in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.
Jean “Muzzy” was a loving and caring daughter, sister, mom (to many), grandma, great grandma “GG”, and friend. She will be dearly missed by her children, Bill (Kelly), Steve (Vicki), Todd, and Janet; step-children, Barbara (Adam) Lofgren and Teresa Strong; grandchildren, Mikel (Elgin) Frye, Ken (Nikita) Runnion, Samantha Jobes Daschbach, Lucas (Abby Stocke) Jobes, Andrea (Thad) Jobes Jackson, Kimberly (Andy) Rohr, Donovan Foge, step-granddaughter, Allison (CJ) Severin; great-grandchildren, Berrick, Asher and Kiernan Frye, Raven and Jubilee Runnion, Taylor, Anna and Logan Rohr, step-great grandson, Tucker Severin and soon to be, Kamden Jobes, Tristan, Alaina, and Halle Lofgren, Marisa Jobes, Brinley, Braelin, and Tegan Jackson; Reed and Shannon Strong; nieces, Shelly (Greg) Rietmann, Lori (Wayne) Seitz, Melissa (Todd) Lindsay and Sandy (Doug) Martin; great friends, Katie Hudson, Marion Green and many more special family and friends.
Special thanks to the owners and staff of Sun Ridge Retirement Community, Good Shepherd Hospice Team, Deacon Torres, Fr. Kumar and Fr. “Mike” Fitzpatrick for their unconditional love and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, Oregon, 97838.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.