Pendleton
May 8, 1926 — February 21, 2019
Jean Frances Milne Westersund passed away peacefully, February 21, 2019, in Pendleton. She was 92.
Jean was the daughter of Charles Milne and Catherine Mumm Milne of Seattle, Washington. She was the youngest of four children. By the time she was two years old, she was their only surviving child. Jean was the first to admit she was protected and pampered.
Living in Seattle the first 50 years of her life, she was very close to her mother’s sisters and their families that also resided there. Her cousins remained a very important part of her life.
She attended and graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle where she remained as assistant to the dean of the U of W Medical School for several years.
After her mother passed away, Jean and her father built a small A-frame at the Jurgen Mumm family homestead/century farm. She loved staying involved with her mother’s Pendleton family and history here.
In 1977 while attending the National Wheat League Convention in Hawaii, Jean met Fred Westersund. They were married six months later at her home on Lake Washington in Seattle.
Jean and Fred spent the first years of their marriage transforming the small A-frame into their dream home. They warmly opened their home for entertaining family and friends often, hosting a wide range of parties from elegant dinners to Pendleton Round-Up pitchfork barbecues.
On Friday and Saturday evenings when they were not entertaining others, they could be found dining at The Hut and Cimmiyotti’s.
Jean loved traveling. She had opportunity to travel world-wide with her father and later with Fred and their friends, experiencing many wonderful trips. In her words, “We had a lot of fun.”
Jean was a faithful member of P.E.O. and the Sew Whats, a social, sewing, craft and travel group formed by dear friends. She was accomplished at wood carving and needlepoint.
She is survived by her stepdaughters Trudy Maney (Pat) and Tiah Nelson (Tim), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many cousins including the Pahl family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Westersund, her brothers Marshall Milne and Fredrick Milne, and her sister Helen Milne.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring.
Those interested in honoring Jean may make a donation to the Umatilla County Historical Society or other charity of choice in her name.
