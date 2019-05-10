Irrigon
June 4, 1950 — May 5, 2019
Jean Musselman of Irrigon was born Mary Jean Pratt June 4, 1950, in Snowville, Utah, the daughter of Ed and Ada (Neal) Pratt. She passed away in Kennewick, Wash., on May 5, 2019, at the age of 68.
Jean grew up and attended school first in Snowville, Utah, then in Ogden, Utah, where she graduated from Ben Lomand High School in 1968. After spending several yeaars in Boise, Idaho, she moved to the Irrigon area in the early 1990s where she has lived and worked since. She worked as an office manager or secretary throughout her career in various industries.
Jean was an active member of the Boardman Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served on the church board and loved teaching music to primary age children for many years. Children were drawn to her love, positive spirit and sense of humor. The family would like to thank the Boardman Ward for their love, help and support throughout the years.
She married Virgil Butler and from this union two children, Christena and Andrew, were born. The couple later divorced. She later married Gordon Musselman who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Noel; a sister, Eileen; and a grandson, David Young.
She is survived by a daughter, Christena (Ammon) Young of Benton City, Wash.; a son, Andrew Butler of Newport News, Va.; four grandchildren; sisters Annie (Brian) Hamrick and Marie (Norman) Hegland; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Boardman L.D.S. Church, 500 Wilson Road S.W. Boardman, Ore. Burial will follow in Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
