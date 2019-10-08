Keaau, Hawaii
January 25, 1930 — September 21, 2019
Jeanette (Settles) Padberg, 89, of Keaau, Hawaii, went to be with her husband Archie in heaven on September 21, 2019.
She was born on January 25, 1930, in Vancouver, Washington, the daughter of Emery “Jack” and Esther Settles. Jeanette had three brothers and extended family in Vancouver. The family moved to Heppner, Oregon in 1948.
She married Archie Padberg Jr. in Stevenson, Washington, on March 21, 1950. They raised their family in Damascus, Oregon, before returning to Heppner where they lived for several years.
Jeanette was accomplished in many areas. She was a creative artist in oil painting, an avid gardener, she had amazing sewing skills, also knitting, making pine needle baskets, and writing (she just completed her “Memories”). Her most important priority was her family.
Jeanette is survived by her brother Jay Settles and his wife Rachel of Cookeville, Tennessee; children John Padberg and his wife Linda of Hermiston, Oregon, Sandy Proffitt and her husband Larry of Keaau, Hawaii, and Dan Padberg of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded her in death by her husband and two brothers, Gene Settles and Gerald Settles.
An inurnment will be at the Lexington Cemetery, in Lexington, Oregon, in June 2020 with Jeanette’s wish of a family and friend “Celebration of Life” to follow in Hermiston, Oregon.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
