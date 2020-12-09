Irrigon
February 9, 1938 — December 9, 2020
Jeanette Wenholz of Irrigon was born February 9, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of Earl and Freda (Donner) Hurlburt. She passed away in Kennewick, Washington, on December 9, 2020, at the age of 82.
Jeanette moved to Washington as a child and grew up in the communities of Longview and Tacoma. She graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma in 1956. She then attended the Tacoma General School of Nursing where she received her training to become a registered nurse, graduating in 1959. In the early 1960s she moved to Portland, Oregon, where she worked as a charge nurse in the maternity ward at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She moved to Eastern Oregon in 1973 and lived in Boardman area for a short time before making Irrigon her home.
Jeanette married John Wenholz in Portland, Oregon, on October 6, 1967.
Jeanette was an avid Mariners baseball fan, loved horses and dogs and spending time at the Oregon coast. She always enjoyed going to the drag races with her family to watch her son race and to see all the hot rods.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John; son Jeff Wenholz; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer, in 2009; her parents; and two sisters.
A private family burial was in Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon.
Memorial donations in Jeanette's memory can be made to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
