Pendleton
April 27, 1933 — October 23, 2019
Jeannine Irene Peterson, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon. She was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Howard and Lucille Melvin on April 27, 1933.
She grew up in Sandpoint, Spokane, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She met the love of her life, Don R. Peterson, while in Portland. They were married in Spokane in 1954. Don and Jeannine lived in Klamath Falls, Portland, Pendleton, Wilsonville, and finally Pendleton again upon Don’s retirement in 1995.
Jeannine’s passion was her family. She supported Don in all of his professional activities and endeavors, and she served as the backbone of the family. She loved spending time with family, especially her eight grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.
Jeannine was a great friend to many. She loved spending time with family and friends at their vacation home in Priest Lake, Idaho, where she hosted countless celebrations under her beloved tiki lights on the back deck. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious love for life. She will be remembered as a person who was always kind and graceful — and especially for her amazingly positive attitude.
She is survived by her brother Vern Melvin (Jeannie); her children Karla Robinson (Craig), Karen Bordenkircher (Rick), and Jon Peterson (Shelli); her grandchildren Lindsey Coiner, Jeff Waterland, Kyle Waterland, Mike Bordenkircher, Kory Stump, Megan Bordenkircher, Taylor Peterson and Jack Peterson; and her five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the incredible team at Suttle Care in Pendleton, Oregon, where she lived the last several years of her life.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Folsom-Bishop.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
