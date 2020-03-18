Pendleton
June 9, 1992 — March 14, 2020
Jeff Dooley passed away in his home in Pendleton, Oregon, on March 14, 2020, at 27 years old.
Jeff was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Michelle Wheeler Dooley and JT Dooley, whom both survive him, and seemingly he was a prized gift to his older sister, Kim Dooley.
His family moved to Oregon when Jeff was young and he developed a love and passion for the great outdoors, mudding, and animals. His four-legged copilot would explore the mountains and back roads during any season of the year. It was never hard to find Jeff when he wasn’t working. You would just need to spot the mud-embossed pickup rolling through town.
Jeff was rather multifaceted; having worked with mentally challenged adults, selling and installing tires, apprenticing as a plumber, and even starting his own backflow testing operation.
Jeff worked at Pendleton Plumbing with his longtime girlfriend Amanda, also with whom he resided for many years.
Having not had children of his own yet, Jeff loved being an uncle to Julian, and Julian loved his Uncle Buff.
With his calm nature, mild temperament, and passive voice, Jeff was loved, adored, and admired by his large family. He was able to light up a room full of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins,, friends, or coworkers. Michelle and JT were often complimented on the manners that Jeff displayed when interacting at school or work. As parents they prided themselves on instilling such a giving nature and the empowerment to support the underdog, and Jeff did that with his whole self.
Jeff will always be remembered for his crooked smile, his soft-spokenness, his scruffy face, but most of all his all-encompassing gold-giving heart.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
