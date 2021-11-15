Jenni Michille Perkins gained her angel wings Oct. 25, 2021, at the home she shared with her husband in Pendleton, Oregon. She was 56 years old.
Jenni’s life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here.
Jenni was talented in so many aspects of her life. But most importantly Jenni was a terrific mom and wife. Her children and her husband were her life. There was never a day that went by she didn’t brag about all of her children. Jenni is survived by her loving husband, Tom Perkins; her four children, Jeremy Rinehart (Amber), Stephanie Christiansen (Nathan), Evelyn Perkins (Jeff), and Rhiannon Hart (John); her beautiful grandchildren, John, Jade, Chloe, Emma, Krystena, Bella, TJ, Haydn and Jacob, her mother Mary, and family all over the Pacific Northwest.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert.
There will be a service at a date to be determined in Pendleton, Oregon. Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Condolences may be sent to pioneerchapel.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.