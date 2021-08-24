Jerald P. Ellenberger, 77, formerly of Stanfield and Heppner, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home in Milton-Freewater on Aug. 19, 2021.
He was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on Oct. 9, 1943, to the late Albert and Lucille Ellenberger.
He is survived by his wife Ellen Ellenberger; his children Heather Nestalhi, Alison VanCorbach, Darolyn Marcum and Destre Williams; seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary Demos, Michaela, Lydia and Garrett VanCorbach, and Amanda and Alexis Marcum; his brother Chris Ellenberger; and many neices and nephews.
Jerry graduated from Stanfield High School in 1961. He then served in the Army from 1961-64 as a heavy duty equipment operator and mechanic while stationed in France and Germany.
He retired in 2003 after 40 years working at the Hinkle Union Pacific Railroad as chief car inspector.
Along with his love of family, friends, and storytelling around the camp fire, he had a great love of music, dancing, fishing, hunting, woodcutting, berry and mushroom picking, and annual trips to the Oregon Coast to crab and take long walks on the beach.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at the Pilot Rock Cemetery, East Birch Creek Road, Pilot Rock, Oregon. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments at the Ellenberger residence immediately following the service at 85380 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater, Oregon (parking at Ingle Chapel Church).
The family would like to extend a heart-felt special thank you to the staff of Tri-Cities Cancer Center and Oncology at Saint Mary's in Walla Walla for all they did to help us through this journey. God bless the work that you do.
