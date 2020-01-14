Hermiston
May 13, 1978 — January 11, 2020
Jeremy G. Sallee was born on May 13, 1978, in Portland, Oregon, to parents Darrel and Rhonda Simmons Sallee. He died on January 11, 2020, at his home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 41 years.
Jeremy was raised and attended West Park Elementary, Armand Larive Middle School and Hermiston High School, graduating in the class of 1997. He participated in wrestling, baseball, 4-H and rodeo. Jeremy graduated from Wyoming Tech with a degree in mechanics.
He returned to Hermiston and worked at Auto-Kool. Jeremy loved ranching and later followed his passion and went to work as a cowboy for Healy Ranch. He strived to be a “good cowboy” every day.
Jeremy enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding horses, roping, playing baseball and softball. He had a special ability to connect with kids. He utilized this by coaching youth sports as well as teaching them about horsemanship.
He is survived by his mother, Rhonda Sallee, Hermiston, Ore.; sister Jolene Sallee Davis, Hermiston, Ore.; brother Jacob Sallee, Seattle, Wash.; niece Molly Davis, Hermiston, Ore.; aunts Sonya Sallee, Hermiston, Ore., and Anna Dee VanNattan, Phoenix, Ariz.; uncle and aunt Dan and Laurel Simmons, Salem, Ore.; uncle Ron Simmons, McMinnville, Ore.; many cousins; and Hank, his special dog that was always by his side.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Darrel Sallee, in 2014; and his grandparents Merel and Marie Salle, and Dan and Fern Simmons.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon. A celebration of life service will follow at 12 noon at the Oregon National Guard Armory, 900 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Jeremy’s memory to the Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp or Hermiston Gun Club Youth Shooters Program c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Jeremy with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is care of arrangements.
