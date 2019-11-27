Pendleton

Sept 5, 1959 – Nov. 23, 2019

Pendleton resident Jerry K. Dack died Nov. 23, 2019 of heart failure.

Jerry was born Sept. 5, 1959, to Kenneth Cecil and Fern Loadice Dack in Pendleton. He grew up in Milton-Freewater and graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1977. He later earned an associate degree in accounting from Blue Mountain Community College. Jerry worked at Pay'nPak and spent 15 years at Wildhorse Casino as a dealer before his retirement.

Jerry was known for his zany wit and keen sense of humor. He loved wordplay, a good joke and making others smile. During his life, he enjoyed motorcycles, carpentry, marksmanship, music and spending time with his family.

Jerry was preceded in death by mother, Fern Dack; father, Keny Dack; grandparents, Goldie and Vernece “Shortie” Clark; and brother, Kevin Dack.

He is survived by sister, Candace (Dack) McClannahan of Kalama, Wasington.; nephew, Sean Dack of Tri-Cities, Washington; niece, Tiah Lindner of Gresham, Oregon; and three great-nieces.

Arrangements are through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home with private inurnment to be held at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.

