Tacoma, Washington
January 23, 1946 — May 8, 2020
Jerry Dale Phillips, 74, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Tacoma General Hospital.
Jerry was born on January 23, 1946, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Henry Dale Phillips and Juanita Winona Bronson. His siblings were Sue Phillips, Tom Phillips, Jack Phillips, Kay Phillips and Tami Phillips.
He attended elementary school in Thorn Hollow, which was a one-room schoolhouse. He went to Weston-McEwen High School. He participated in track and photography. He graduated and went on to Blue Mountain Community College for computer sciences and engineering. He was hired by IBM and had a fulfilling career.
He married his high school sweetheart, Cathy Reed. Together they had six children. They lived in San Jose, California, and enjoyed the beautiful sights there. Then they moved to Enumclaw, Washington. There he lived until he retired.
He enjoyed swimming, biking, stained glass making, wood carving, hiking, and photography. He loved cooking in his kitchen with the vegetables grown in his huge garden. He was a great father who read books to his children every night. He loved his family and many, many, many animals. He had a sharp sense of humor and made everyone around him laugh. He was always offering to help anyone who needed it. He will be remembered for his huge heart, never-ending patience, and his thoughtful wisdom.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Tom Phillips and Jack Phillips, and his sister Kay Phillips.
He is survived by his two sisters, Sue Phillips of Hermiston, Oregon, and Tami Schachtsick of Pilot Rock, Oregon. He is also survived by his six children: Juli Clements of Bend, Oregon, Paxton Phillips of Seattle, Washington, Melany Phillips of Tacoma, Washington, Nate Phillips of Marysville, Washington, Meghan DeLaura of Seattle, Washington, and Rachel Phillips of Pasco, Washington. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted for gatherings.
