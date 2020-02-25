Pendleton
August 5, 1947 — January 31, 2020
Jerry Lee Wheeler, 73, of Pendleton, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at Elder House adult foster care in Milwaukie, Ore., after a years-long struggle with dementia. He was born August 5, 1947, at Portland, Ore., to Doyle and Elaine Wheeler.
He graduated from Marshfield High School in Coos Bay and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. Upon discharge he attended the University of Oregon, receiving a bachelor’s degree. He retired from the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in the physical plant.
Mr. Wheeler will be interned at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. The internment with military honors will begin at 2:30 p.m. on March 2, 2020.
He is survived by a sister, Sarah and brother, Kevin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.