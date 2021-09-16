Nov. 6, 1926 — Sept. 7, 2021
Hermiston
Jesse D. “Bud” Holden Jr. of Hermiston, was born on Nov. 6, 1926, in Baker City, to parents, Jesse and Ida Bales Holden, who were both born in Baker City in the 1890s. He died on Sept. 7, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 94 years. Bud married Ann Walker in 1946, and they had two daughters, Pamela and Betty Sue. Ann died in 1970. In 1971, Bud married Minnie “Peggy” Brunick and gained a stepson, Robert “Bob” Brunick.
Bud was always interested in Oregon pioneer history; his grandmother, Bales, had been born in Oregon City in 1865. Some of her family had traveled the Oregon Trail in the 1840s.
As an infant his family lived in old Malheur City, where his parents had a store and his father had the Baker City-Malheur Stageline. They then built a home and service station on Dooley Mountain. Bud went through the first four grades of school in Bridgeport, Oregon, in a one-room school, with a total of 12 students in all eight grades. The family moved to Baker City, where at the age of 12, Bud first experienced living in a house with electricity and indoor plumbing. He finished the eighth grade in Baker City.
In 1942, the family moved to Hermiston. Bud quit school in his freshman year and went to work at the Umatilla Ordnance Depot in the electrical shop, when he was 16. At the age of 17, he went to Portland and worked in the shipyards as a Marine Wireman. Bud worked at many things in his life, he drove trucks for Consolidated Freight for several years and worked for Montgomery Ward and he operated a Chevron Service station on First and Main in Hermiston. Bud also worked at the Umatilla School District for over eight years as a custodian and bus driver. He had a Carnation milk route for several years. Bud was an electrical supervisor at Oregon Potato in Boardman, an electrical foreman at Hanford and worked on a project in Libya. He also served on the Umatilla Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years. Bud retired in 1988 as an electro mechanic at JM in Umatilla.
After retiring, he and his wife, Peggy, spent 12 winters in Arizona. They also traveled in all the states except Alaska and Hawaii, including two provinces in Canada and two states in Mexico. He always said he traveled a long way from that one-room schoolhouse.
Bud is survived by his daughters, Pamala Gordon of Hermiston, and Betty (Alex) Pedroza of Stanfield; brother, Alfred (Delores) Holden of Troutdale; six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Ann and Peggy; his parents; a sister, Gladys; brother, Robert “Bob,”; and stepson, Robert “Bob” Brunick.
A visitation time for family and friends was held. At Bud’s request there will be no service.
Those who wish may make contributions in Bud’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Bud with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
