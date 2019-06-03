Echo
November 26, 1933 — May 28, 2019
Jessie L. Boyer McAtee was born on November 26, 1933, in Richland, Oregon, to parents Eber and Margarite Welter Boyer. She died on May 28, 2019, at her home in Echo, Oregon, at the age of 85 years.
Jessie was raised and attended schools in Echo, Oregon, where she was active playing tennis and volleyball. She was united in marriage to C. Kaye McAtee on June 18, 1959, in Pasco, Washington. They leased and operated a farm outside of Echo, Oregon, and helped other area farmers with custom harvesting for many years. Jessie worked as a cook for the Echo School District for over 30 years.
She had served as a Cub Scout den mother, played on the women’s bowling league and was very supportive of her children and grandchildren with their participation in various activities and sports. Jessie enjoyed painting, playing cards, and socializing with her dear friends.
She is survived by her daughters Donna (Fred) Bradbury, Pendleton, Ore., Brenda (Larry) Hunter, Echo, Ore., and Pamela Haney, Baker City, Ore.; sons Ted (Sharon) McAtee, Pendleton, Ore., Robert (BJ) McAtee, Richland, Wash., and Scott McAtee, Pilot Rock, Ore.; sister Elsie Faro, Echo, Ore.; brother Warren Boyer, Pendleton, Ore.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kaye McAtee, son Greg McAtee, grandson Tyler Campbell, her parents, and a sister, Mary Burke.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Jessie’s memory to the Tyler Campbell Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Jessie with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.