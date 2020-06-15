Hermiston
May 29, 1999 — June 9, 2020
Jesus “Eli” Lopez, the son of Jesus R. Lopez and Laura J. Gonzalez, was born on May 29, 1999, in the City of Roses, Portland, Oregon. On June 9, 2020, at 21 years of age, Eli left this earth and gained his angel wings.
Eli grew up in Hermiston, Oregon. He began playing T-ball and baseball, but because of his high energy, he preferred playing soccer and basketball, where being in constant motion was part of the game. Eli was a proud graduate of Hermiston High School class of 2017.
To know Eli was to know he was a kid at heart. Aside from shooting hoops, he enjoyed making music tracks and rocking only the flyest kicks (nicest sneakers).
Eli was quietly funny, protective and kind. Above all he loved God and family. He will be forever missed.
He is survived by his brother, Isaiah Lopez; mother Laura Gonzalez; father Jesus Rafael Lopez; grandparents Jorge and Georgina Gonzalez; aunts and uncles Dinaya Gallaher, Nancy Ward, Jose Garcia and Monica Garcia; cousin Gerson Lopez; and many additional family members and close friends.
An open invite is extended for a celebration of Eli’s life. Location will be outdoors. Date and details to come.
