Gresham
Oct. 8, 1945 — July 23, 2021
Jim Rackley passed away peacefully with his wife, Elyn, and his beloved dogs, Teddy and Tessie, by his side. Jim met his wife, Elyn, and they married in 1990. Elyn shares Jim's love of animals, Jim was often referred to as Dr. Doolittle since he was unable to turn his back on an injured creature. He was always ready to nurse them back to health and was known to feed any wildlife that came to our door.
Jim and Elyn enjoyed entertaining their many friends. Those friends will tell you "Rackley Hospitality" is unsurpassed. Jim knew no strangers. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was one of the nicest, most sincere guys you've ever met.
Jim grew up in Pendleton. His very best friends were and are from Pendleton. He was loyal to the core to all of them. They loved the Rack.
He was an outstanding three sport athlete for Pendleton High School. Jim graduated in 1964. He was a three-year letterman in football. He played on three league championship teams. He was an all-league and all-state receiver. Rack was selected to play in the Shrine game for the state's outstanding seniors.
He was a two-year letterman in basketball and played on two league championship teams. He and his Buckaroo teammates played in two state tournaments at Mac Court in Eugene.
Jim was a two-year letterman in baseball and played on two league champions. His junior season, the Bucks played in the State Championship game against Madison and Rick Wise and lost.
Jim had the pleasure for playing for three of Pendleton's greatest coaches, Don Requa in football, Dale Warberg in basketball, and Bob White in baseball. The group of athletes that Jim played with in high school is considered the greatest group of athletes to go through the halls of Pendleton High School. As juniors and seniors, these athletes were league champions in football, basketball, baseball, and golf.
Moreover, Jim Rackley was one of the nicest and most popular students in his class. One of the highlights of his life was being selected into the Buckaroo Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
After high school Jim attended Boise State for one year, while playing football. Then he went on to Idaho State where he continued to play football. He received his college degree with a bachelor of science degree in education.
He taught for eight years at Pocatello High School and while teaching physical education, he coached high school football, wrestling and baseball. After that, Jim moved back to Portland, where he pursued several career paths. He settled in at Batesville Casket Company where he worked for 22 years. He retired in 2012.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Hal Rackley; his mother Dixie Rackley; and his brother, Moody Rackley. He is survived by his wife, Elyn of Gresham, Oregon; his brother, Erni (Tina) Rackley of Troy, Michigan; brother-in-law, Michael Dean Senda (Elena) of Glenview, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue or shelter.
A celebration of Jim Rackley's life will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge on Main Street in Pendleton. Jim Rackley was a great guy and a loyal Pendleton Buckaroo, through and through.
