Hermiston
December 9, 1934 — June 23, 2019
Jimmy A. “Jim” Bier passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 23, 2019, at his home.
Jim was the third son born to John and Anna Bier in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, on December 9, 1934. He graduated from Mac-Hi in 1953. After high school, Jim attended Eastern Oregon State College (now Eastern Oregon University) in La Grande where he earned a teaching degree.
Jim’s first teaching position was in Halfway, Oregon, in 1957 where he met his wife of nearly 60 years, Pauline. They were married in 1959. Jim and Pauline’s journey next took them to Hermiston where Jim taught science, coached football and eventually became an assistant principal. In 1969 Jim, Pauline and their three children moved to Heppner, Oregon, where Jim served as the principal of Heppner High School for 20 years. During his tenure at Heppner he was known as a strict but fair man who held everyone to the same standard.
As a father Jim instilled the love of the outdoors into his children. He loved to hunt and fish and had a particular affinity for wildflower identification. Jim was a man of honesty and integrity, traits he emphasized to his children throughout their upbringing. Above all the education of young people was his profession and his passion.
Upon retirement Jim and Pauline moved to Hermiston where they remained until Jim’s passing.
His parents, John and Anna, and his eldest brother Dean preceded Jim in death. He is survived by his wife, Pauline; brother Bud, Milton-Freewater, Ore.; and children Linda, Antioch, Calif., John, Damascus, Ore., and Robert, Lakeview, Ore. Jim and Pauline have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held for Jim at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, Jim has asked that donations be made to the EOU Foundation.
Please share memories of Jim with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
