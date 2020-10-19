Pendleton
May 24, 1939 — October 8, 2020
Jimmy Arthur Dickey was born 81 years ago in Pineville, Missouri, on May 24, 1939, to Edward Clark Dickey and Luetta Belle (Mathis) Dickey. Their family moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1955.
Jim attended and graduated from Hermiston High School, where he met his wife Judy Rayburn. They were married for over 60 years. Sadly, she preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Mark Dickey, and daughter-in-law, Jody Dickey, of Pendleton; daughters, Sherry Dickey of Kirkland, Washington, Diane Long of Pendleton, and Kathy Ward and son-in-law, Bob Ward of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Joshua Dickey, Taylor Smith, Kyle Ward, Maddison Long and Emily Long; mother, Luetta Dickey in Hermiston, Oregon; and brother, Tommy Dickey and sister-in-law, Marylu Dickey of Kennewick, Washington. He is preceded in death by his father.
Jim was awarded a football scholarship to Eastern Oregon State College. He transferred to Oregon State University and graduated with a degree in accounting. He was hired by an accounting firm in Sacramento and moved his family, wife and four children to California. Although he was employed with one of the top accounting firms, he felt the pull to return to Oregon.
He moved to Pendleton in August of 1968 to work for Yergen & Meyer. He passed his CPA exams and was licensed as a certified public accountant in September of 1968. Jim was offered a partnership in Yergen & Meyer in 1971 and became the youngest partner in the firm’s history. After Yergen & Meyer merged with Moss Adams in 1999, Jim elected to open his own firm under Jim A. Dickey PC until he retired in 2005.
Throughout his life he achieved many awards and honors in his distinguished career as a CPA. In 1986 he was the president of the Chamber of Commerce and fondly remembers riding in the Round-Up parade with his own personalized spurs. Through his memberships in Jaycees, Rotary Club, Elks and Eagles fraternal organizations, he provided many years of community service. He was listed in the National Registry of Who’s Who, 1999 Edition.
Jim was proud of his family and worked hard to provide opportunities to enjoy special times together on vacations and holidays.
Funeral services to he held Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Olney Cemetery, with celebration of life services following at the Dickey residence in Pendleton.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
