Umatilla
February 24, 1940 — October 17 2019
Jimmy Lee "Jim" James of Umatilla, Oregon, was born on February 24, 1940, in Payette, Idaho, to parents Charlie and Ruth James. He died on October 17, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 79 years.
Jim was raised and graduated at Huntington, Oregon. He went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad, working his way up to carmen inspector, and later in life he worked in building maintenance. He has lived throughout the Northwest.
Jim loved to travel, fish, hunt, golf and bowling.
Jim is survived by his brothers Leo and Donnie; sisters Betty and Rosie; his two children from a previous marriage, Cinton and Sherri; grandchildren Buddy, Joesph and Deserie; eight great-grandchildren; his wife of 36 years, Kay James; stepchildren Cindy and Darrell; stepgrandchildren Melissa, Casey, Emily, Jeffery, Kaylee, Dakata and Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Jim with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.