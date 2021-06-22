Pilot Rock
December 4, 1966 — June 15, 2021
Joan Annette Kleitch Cherry (Joanie) was born December 4, 1966, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Joseph and Mary Kleitch. She was second born behind her sister Theresa. She passed peacefully on June 15, 2021. She joined her father in heaven on his 89th birthday.
Joanie moved from Michigan to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, with her family when she was 5. She grew up there and graduated high school. She was attending Northern Arizona University when she agreed to make a trip to Phoenix to visit a friend’s cousin and roommate. She hit it off immediately with the roommate, Grant Cherry, and the couple was married exactly one year later.
They made their home in Lake Havasu for three years, and during that time Joanie attended the Charles of Italy Beauty School and received her license to be a nail tech. It was then that A Touch of Class nail business was born. Right after getting her nail license the couple moved to Grant’s home town of John Day, Oregon, where she applied her trade, and beautified the hands of the ladies of the area with her talent and wonderful nails. Her infectious smile and laugh gained her a large clientele quickly.
In 1993 Joanie gave birth to their first daughter, Amanda Beth Cherry, and two years later to their second daughter, Josie Pauline Cherry Muth. During their time in John Day both Joanie and Grant started to attend church at the Church of the Nazarene. They both accepted Jesus Christ as their savior and served the church there in multiple roles, but their favorite was sharing worship leading with their friends the Mosleys. Joanie loved to sing and share her talent.
In 2002 the family relocated to the Pendleton, Oregon, area. Joanie became a stay-at-home mom while dabbling in website design. For the past 13 years the family has made their home in Pilot Rock, Oregon.
Joanie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and her only grandchild. Being a "Grammy" was everything to her and she loved the time spend with Allen. She also loved the ocean on the Oregon coast and wanted to spend as much time there as she could. She would have lived there if at all possible. Fall and winter were her favorite times of year because it was cold, had the fall colors, pumpkins, and spooky shows. Christmas was her favorite holiday. The house would transform into Snowman Land with snowmen everywhere, and shopping, what woman doesn’t love shopping.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Paul Kleitch, in 2006. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Grant Cherry; daughter Amanda Cherry; son-in-law and daughter Gary and Josie Muth and their son Allen Michael Muth; mother Mary Margaret Kleitch and sister Theresa Marie Hamman; and her newest child most precious to her, her 7-pound Chihuahua, Mighty Mo.
Services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Life Church of Pilot Rock, 222 S.W. Third St., Pilot Rock, Oregon. Officiating the celebration of life will be Chris Clemons of the Church of the Nazarene in Pendleton and Pilot Rock.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
