Athena
June 24, 1930 — June 12, 2021
Joan Catherine (Barnett) Rugg, died at her home peacefully on June 12, 2021. She was 90 years old. She was the daughter of Harold and Lola (Rogers) Barnett.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Quentin L. Rugg. She is survived by Julie Rugg Williams (daughter) and Larry Williams (son-in-law); Shari Rugg Hamlin (daughter); grandchildren Cory and Sarah Williams and their daughter Whitley, Cheyenne and Lane Bailey with their daughter Blake and son Trey, Theda and Hunter Roth (expecting twin boys), and Joan Hamlin and Bitsy (her Chihuahua).
Joan was born in June of 1930. She attended Pendleton High School and Oregon State University. Summers were spent between Pendleton and their cabin at Bingham Springs. She rode horses and swam in the hot springs with her first cousin Pat Davis every day.
One of her many accomplishments were becoming queen of the Pendleton Round-Up in 1949. She enjoyed jumping the wooden rail in the Grand Entry.
In the fall she and Quentin attended Oregon State University. They were married in December of 1949.
Quentin and Joan formed a farming corporation in 1958 called Barnett-Rugg, Inc. She was still a very big part of it until her death.
Joan enjoyed skiing, painting, snowmobiling, horses and her dogs. Working at the ranch and raising their two daughters kept her very busy.
Julie and Shari remember the many trips to horse shows, 4-H and rodeos. They spent Christmas at Auntie Gwen Rogers’ home (pink house on North Main Street in Pendleton), sliding down the large banister.
Pink was her favorite color and she wore it almost every day. Her presence would light up the room and her smile was regal. Her courage and strength she passed on to both of her daughters. Julie followed in the Round-Up tradition and was queen in 1976. Her granddaughter Cheyenne was queen in 2010 on the 100th anniversary. Shari rode show jumpers and traveled around clearing 6-foot fences on the show circuit. Both daughters raced snowmobiles across the northwest and Canada.
She will be missed dearly, but her legacy will live on forever.
Funeral service is scheduled Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, with burial at Olney Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to The Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame or Umatilla County Historical Society.
