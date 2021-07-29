Pendleton
August 29, 2934 — July 17, 2021
Joanne Ison went to be with the Lord while in her home Saturday, July 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
She was married to the love of her life, Earl Ison, for 25 years. She was born in Oceola, Ohio and was an enrolled tribal member of the North Dakota Turtle Mountain tribe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Ison; mother, Mary Campbell (Bercier); and father, Robert Cambell of The Dalles, Oregon; sister, Gwen Fisher of The Dalles, Oregon; brother, James Campbell; and her daughter, Sheryl Pettyjohn (Kirkham,Bergeron).
She is survived by her brother, Dwight (Buzz) Cambell; her daughter, Sheila Dyer; son, Robert Rooper of Pendleton Oregon; and her grandchildren, Carrie Campbell-Turk, Miranda Dyer-Ruckman, Keenan Rooper, Kody Rooper and Samantha Brown. She had many great-grandchildren she helped to raise and they were very dear to her heart. She was also the grandmother to the children without grandmothers. God brought many children across her path. Her door was always open.
Joanne worked as a cook and waitress most of her life and was well known for her cooking. The master of many hobbies like painting, cooking and ceramics. Her true passion was quilting. She took up quilting and taught quilting classes for many years, her most recent quilting group was the Pilot Rock Sew Sisters.
She loved the mountains, camping, mushroom picking, fishing, sewing and sitting around her kitchen table with company and feeding them her creations she gleaned from her cookbooks.
Joanne Ison will be missed by many. In the spring when the mushrooms are coming out and the fish can be caught, there will be a gathering of family, friends and food to celebrate her life followed by her being spread over the mountains and secret places she loved.
Arrangements are with Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Share online condolences with the family at www.andersonstributecenter.com.
