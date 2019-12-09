Pendleton
January 19, 1934 — November 28, 2019
Joanne J. (Cruey) Williams died comfortably at 85 in Hermiston, Ore., on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019.
Joanne was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on January 19, 1934, to parents William and Lillian Cruey. As a young child, the family moved to Miami, Fla., for the warmer weather. It was there she graduated from Miami Edison High School and would soon meet her life’s love, John Williams.
John was stationed in Miami for R&R after serving in the Korean War. Spurred by humor and attraction they had a whirlwind romance, and the two married on April 25, 1952. Joanne then followed John back to his hometown of Sandy, Ore., where he would later become a state police officer. After the academy, John was stationed in Pendleton, Ore., where the two decided to settle down to raise their family together. The couple had two sons, Larry D. Williams and James L. Williams. After many years of raising children, her beloved John suddenly passed away on July 9, 1983. She never fully recovered.
Joanne tried her hand at several jobs throughout her life. When her boys were young, she ran a cafe in Pendleton’s bowling alley, in the 1960s. She then later managed a Gold Bond Stamp Store and was on the assembly line for Prowler Trailers. Later, after the death of her husband, she worked at K-Mart, Rite-Aid, and Bi-Mart.
During that time Joanne remained a visible member of her community, offering her volunteer services to clubs including Main Street Cowboys, Emblem Club, Pendleton Round-Up, Lion’s Club, and Umatilla County Child Services. She felt this was very much her life’s work.
Joanne’s true joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and five of her siblings. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Julie) Williams of Athena, Ore., and Jim (Leslee) Williams of Helix, Ore.; grandchildren Cory (Sarah) Williams, Haylee (Phil Patterson) Williams, Lindsee (Trevor) Hancock, Cheyenne (Lane) Bailey, and Demee (Bryan) Adams; and great-grandchildren Finley, Blake, Whitley, and Huxton.
As per her request, a graveside service will be at Olney Cemetery on December 13 at 2 p.m.
Pendleton Pioneer Chapel is in care of arrangements. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.