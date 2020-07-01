Pendleton
July 14, 1925 — June 30, 2020
Joe Ben Standerfer, age 94, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Sun Ridge Adult Care Home in Pendleton, Oregon.
Joe was born on July 14, 1925, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Benjamin Franklin Standerfer and Erma Marie Pollan Standerfer. He was raised in Oklahoma and lived in the Jackfork Mountains until he was 12 years old. His family moved to Kiowa, Oklahoma, in 1937 and lived there for five years. Joe and his family moved to Oregon in 1942 when he was almost 17 years old. He finished his education in Mitchell, Oregon.
While living in Mitchell he worked in saw mills as a sawyer and was an experienced sawyer until 1955. Joe tried to enlist in the Navy in 1942 and was rejected due to a heart condition. He was called up for draft in 1943 and was rejected again due to the heart condition. In 1950, when the Korean War started, he was drafted in to the Army. He trained as a tank commander to go to Korea. The orders to go to Korea were cancelled as Communist East Germany was about to overrun West Germany. He was sent to West Germany to patrol the borders of East Germany. While in the Army he was promoted to sergeant. He ended his military service in 1952 and moved back to Oregon.
In 1955 he married Patricia Moore of Pendleton, Oregon. He and Patricia "Pat" moved to Seattle in 1955. Joe worked in Seattle for a year in a machine shop. They didn't like living in Seattle so moved to Eastern Oregon. Joe worked as a crane operator and heavy equipment operator for the Umatilla County Road Department for 30 years until he retired in 1987.
Joe and Pat had four children. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great storyteller. He enjoyed the mountains, mushroom hunting, and big game hunting. He loved traveling, trips to the coast, music of all kinds, particularly Big Band music, and was a great dancer. His two older sisters taught him how to dance in his early years, and he won jitterbug dance contests as a teenager. He enjoyed dancing up until his late 80s.
He was a life member of the Pendleton BPOE Elks #288, the VFW Post #922, a member of the Eagles Lodge, the American Legion, Jazz Club and Musician's Union.
Survivors include son John Bradley Standerfer and daughter-in-law Karen Standerfer of Richland, Washington; daughter Melinda Standerfer Koenig and son-in-law Michael Koenig of Aurora, Oregon; son Walter Standerfer of Portland, Oregon; daughter Marguerite Wills of Portland, Oregon; and three grandsons, Brandon Standerfer, Alexander Wills and Chaice Wills.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Standerfer; his parents; his two brothers, John "Jay" Standerfer and Tommy Standerfer; and two sisters, Peggy Davison and Norma Treace Jackson.
The family will have a Celebration of Life on a date yet to be determined. Interment will be at Olney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.burnsmortuary.com. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, St. Mary's Outreach, or a charity of choice.
