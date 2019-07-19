Echo
August 4, 1940 — July 4, 2019
Joe Vivian Seaman, daughter, sister, wife, Mom, Grandma, proud Native American, was born on August 4, 1940, and the good Lord called her home on July 4, 2019.
She was the daughter of Goldie Anderson-Smith and Joseph Smith, both of whom preceded her in death, along with four sisters, three brothers, her husband Ellsworth F. Seaman Jr., and one son, Randy Lee Smith.
Joe is survived by three sisters, Loula Martin, Judy Ketten and Chris Davis, and three brothers, Clarence Smith, Marin Smith and Bruce Smith. Joe also has four daughters, Anna Bench-Stewart, Tammy Lewis, Janice Winslett and Cynthia Quiroga, and three sons, Benny Lewis Jr., William Lewis and Roy Lewis. Joe was grandmother to 32 grandchildren, whom she loved and cherished very much, 71 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Joe had many hobbies: dancing, fishing, horseback riding, sewing, crocheting and traveling, to name a few. Joe enjoyed attending church at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hermiston, Oregon. She especially enjoyed the music. She loved her church family and will be missed a great deal there.
Joe held many jobs over her lifetime. She did everything from picking cotton to helping her mother after her father’s untimely death, to accounting for Piping Technology in Houston, Texas. Joe was an advocate of family and education, attending many sports events, band and orchestra concerts, kindergarten graduations, high school graduations, college graduations and military graduations of her children and grandchildren. Joe taught us, her children, to be strong and independent people, not to fear love but to embrace it wherever we found it, not to fear failure but to learn something new about ourselves. Joe Vivian Seaman, love without end, missed forever by family and friends, heaven’s newest angel.
Our family gives a special thank you to Michelle Mack and the family of Abundant Care for all the love they bestowed on our mom these past eight years.
A celebration of life will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hermiston, Oregon, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Joe will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Ellsworth on September 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
