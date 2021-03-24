Hermiston
September 26, 1970 — January 5, 2021
John Allen Hinz, 50, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed unexpectedly on January 5, 2021. With a final joke for the doctors, he was led home.
Born September 26, 1970, to Walter Vernon and Sharen Peine Hinz at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario, Oregon. He spent most of his childhood in Irrigon, Oregon, where he graduated in 1988 from Riverside High School. After graduating high school, John stayed local working with his best friend, Simplot, and Chris Inc. at the Port of Umatilla. The last 16 years he worked as a crane operator/tankerman at Tidewater and loved working for the company.
At work, he enjoyed playing pranks on his co-workers. (Hopefully, popsicle delivery will be carried on by another big-hearted delivery driver). In 2006, John chose and married his wife, Gina, and began his own family. His children, Callie, Chase, and Kira, were shown love from his incredible heart. He loved his shadows. Calm and ready to share his life experiences he was always the Dad, he did not have to be. He did not know being a Dad was going to make him not just a better man but an amazing one. He added to his pack of children he loved and called his own, one at a time. Mason, Jarin, Laney, Natalie, Allana, and Allison. Best bonus Dad a child could ask for.
John, was one of a kind with a brilliant, warm smile and kind, loving, heart. He loved boating, snowmobiling, motorcycle rides, feet in the sand, the sun, good music, hanging with friends and family, sharing that infectious smile, and draining a tall cold one.
He joked/bragged about being everyone’s favorite. He leaves behind his wife, Gina Hinz; children, Callie and (Kenny) Bradshaw, Chase, and Kira; parents, Walt (Nancy) Hinz, and Sharen Piene Hinz; his siblings, Stacey Hinz, Richard (Gina) Hinz, Teresa (Al) Hannon, and Teena (Mark) Griffin, who he could never get enough time with. Laughter, fun, and great times were always part of their adventures. John’s nieces and nephews were a source of love and pride for him. They began teaching him how to be a dad: Richard, Ryan, Caitlyn, Travis, Garret, Chianne and Cierra. Tori, who called him Uncle Daddy, which he pretended not to like but secretly was humbled by. He loved his great nieces and nephews. His love lives on in every heart and picture with them. His second family, THE COFFMAN’s, along with a large extended family.
Preceded in death by his brother, Mark J Hinz; niece, Chianne Gaede; and both sets of grandparents, Otto and Connie Hinz, and John and Dorothy Peine.
John’s sister will host a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Echo Memorial Cemetery, in Echo, Oregon. A celebration of life gathering with refreshments will follow at his mother’s home in Irrigon, Oregon.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Gina, Callie, Kenny, Chase, and Kira will host a memorial in June when the weather warms. We will be in touch with family and friends regarding arrangements.
No contributions: Please do a kind deed, or give someone a smile, you never know who needs it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.