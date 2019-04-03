Pendleton
July 24, 1954 — March 30, 2019
John Carlson died on March 30, 2019, in Pendleton. He was born on July 24, 1954, to Marvin and Ruth (Hagen) Carlson in Portland, Oregon. His family moved to Vallejo, California, and then to Anaconda, Montana. In 1967, they settled in Pendleton.
While in high school, John went to work for Don and Jean Webb at Webb’s Cold Storage. He worked there until 1991, when he went to work at the mill in Pilot Rock. In 2008, John left the mill and went to work for Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute in the powerhouse. He joined AA with the Umatilla Confederated Tribes on May 2, 1991, and would have celebrated 28 years of sobriety on May 2. John always said this was the best thing he did in his life.
He is survived by his father, Marvin Carlson; brother Cliff Carlson of Boise; sisters Susie Vincent of Denver and Kathy Gregory of Pendleton; and children and their spouses Mason and Corina Carlson of Pendleton, Carrie and Bryon Turk of Pendleton, Scott and Rianne Carlson of Weston, Toby and Kim Carlson of Pendleton, and Neal Carlson of Las Vegas. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth, and sister Chris Creason.
Disposition was by cremation. His ashes will be spread in the Blue Mountains.
Memorial donations may be made to the Legacy Oregon Burn Center in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.