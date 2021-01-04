Pendleton
May 25, 1983 — December 27, 2020
John Daniel "JD" Lambert was born on May 25, 1983, to Allen and Kathy Orr-Lambert. JD grew up in Pendleton, where he attended Pendleton schools, graduating from Pendleton High School (PHS) in 2001.
JD was an outstanding athlete for PHS, excelling in football, wrestling and baseball. In 2018 he was inducted into PHS Sports Hall of Fame for his athletic contributions during his high school career.
After high school JD chose to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Army in 2003. He served in the 25th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds,” where he was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. JD was a combat veteran of operation Iraqi Freedom/Second Gulf War where he deployed in 2004.
It was after high school that he also met the love of his life and future wife Lindsey, marrying in 2003 before he joined the army. In 2005 their son Payton was born, followed by their daughter Tatum in 2008. JD absolutely adored his children and, to anyone who knew him, it was obvious they were his pride and joy. JD enjoyed being a father more than anything else. You could always find JD in a gym or field watching his two kids play.
In 2008, after serving his country honorably, JD, Lindsey and kids returned home to Pendleton. Once home JD continued his public service where he worked for Homestead Youth Lodge, before joining the Pendleton Police Department as a police officer in 2013. In 2018 JD joined Umatilla County Community Corrections as a parole and probation officer.
JD had a passion for sports and regularly volunteered his time coaching youth sports, particularly football and baseball. JD was a natural teacher and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of sports with local youth. JD coached youth from elementary age to high school. He was an assistant coach for Pendleton High School and Weston McEwen High School in baseball and football at various times over the years.
JD touched many lives and was a genuinely caring person. He had the ability to talk to and relate to people across all sectors. It was often said that when JD spoke to people he always made them feel appreciated. JD had an infectious laugh and smile that is cherished to all that knew him.
JD is survived by his wife Lindsey and their two children Payton and Tatum; his parents Allen and Kathy Orr-Lambert of Pendleton; brothers Jason of Richland, Washington, Shawn and Jaime Orr and Timmy and Megan of Kennewick, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held in an outside rural setting (dress accordingly) at 10 a.m. on January 9, 2021, at 78889 Gerking Flat Road, Athena, OR 97813. Due to COVID restrictions we ask that you wear a mask, and follow CDC guidelines. There will be a live feed for those for those wanting to attend virtually on JD’s Facebook page (J.d. Lambert).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pendleton Linebackers Club or Rollin Schimmel Memorial Fund in JD’s honor.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortary.com.
