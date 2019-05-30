Oracle, Arizona
November 29, 1968 — May 25, 2019
John Edward Kaminski, 50, born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on November 29, 1968, went to be with his heavenly father on May 25, 2019.
He grew up in Spokane, Washington, where he graduated from Rodgers High School. He then went on to get his bachelor's degree in business at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington, and a master's in finance from Roosevelt University in Chicago, Illinois.
While at college, he met the love of his life, Amanda Sloan, and together they traveled the U.S. with their jobs, going from Pennsylvania, Florida, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix and finally ending up in Tucson, Arizona, where he worked at Raytheon in international supply chain.
John lived with Amanda in SaddleBrooke Ranch, where their neighbors have become like family. John and Amanda also have a home in Fiji where they loved to escape to.
John will always be remembered for his love of giving parties, his generosity, and his overall ability to build or fix anything.
John leaves behind his wife Amanda; his parents John and Kris; sister Katie (Frank) Cordova and brother Mike (Robin); a niece and numerous nephews, along with many other loving family members.
John’s funeral service will be held at the Athena Christian Church on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Athena, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 12 – 2 p.m. at the ranch house at Saddlebrooke Ranch, located at 31143 S. Amenity Drive, Oracle, Arizona.
Arrangements are under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.