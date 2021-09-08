John Eric Reddick of Hermiston was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Harold and Rebecca (McNeely) Reddick. He passed away in Hermiston on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 74.
John grew up in Indianapolis where he attended school and graduated from high school. After high school, he began his plumbing apprenticeship. His work as a journeyman plumber/pipefitter brought him to Eastern Oregon in the late 1970s where he has resided since. He worked as a plumber/pipefitter throughout his career, retiring in 2003.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gold panning and being in the outdoors. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. His family was a very important part of his life.
John married Joyce “Susie” Findlay in the Tri-Cities on March 8, 1980.
He is survived by his wife, Susie; children, John Eric Reddick II, Justin Reddick, Jeromy Reddick, Joshua Reddick, Jessica Reddick and Jacob Reddick; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sarah; and a brother, Larry.
No services are being planned. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
