Hermiston
March 27, 1959 — June 24, 2019
John “Mark” Parker of Hermiston was born March 27, 1959, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the son of Ernest and Marie (Fievez) Parker. He passed away in Hermiston on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 60.
John traveled extensively as a child as his father was in the military, settling in Heppner, Oregon, in 1975. He played varsity football for Don Requa as a sophomore at Pendleton High School. He also won three state championships in his weight division in wrestling. He graduated from Heppner High School in the class of 1977.
He has lived in Eastern Oregon most of his adult life, several years in Pendleton and the last 15 years have been in Hermiston. He worked in various fields throughout his career, such as agriculture, furniture restoration, antique dealer and a foster care provider.
John enjoyed fishing and camping, being in the outdoors, cutting firewood, and was a Tonka restoration specialist. He attended the Oasis Vineyard Church in Hermiston.
He married Vanda Woodside in Pendleton, Oregon, on December 21, 1991.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Michael and Jim.
He is survived by his wife, Vanda; mother Marie Parker; siblings Ernie (Judy) Parker, Rodney (Karen) Parker, Dena Gursky, Dean (Nancy) Parker, Carmen (Bob) Pullen, Darla Miller, Pat Parker, Charlie (Kate) Parker, Marilyn (Mark) Hammersla, Douglas (Tricia) Parker and Robert (Billie) Parker; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Oasis Vineyard Church, 1255 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Ore.
Family suggests memorial contributions in John’s memory be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuary- hermiston.com.
