Spokane Valley, Wash.
September 12, 1945 — February 9, 2019
John Robert “Woody” Woods, 73, of Spokane Valley, Wash., passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
John was born in Ava, Mo., on Sept. 12, 1945, to John and Olive (Burris) Woods. The family relocated to Stanfield, Ore., when John was 5 years old. He lived there until he graduated from high school. John served for six years in the Oregon Army National Guard.
He always loved music and was a member of the “Jiven 5” quintet in Stanfield, Ore., and in Walla Walla, Wash. He was a member of “In the Mood” big band. His love of music was passed on to his son Kevin, who is currently a music professor at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.
John’s favorite hobbies were golf and tennis. He most recently was a marshal at Meadowood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, Wash.
He had a 20-year career with Sears beginning in Walla Walla, Wash., then transferring to San Rafael, Calif., and then to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
John is survived by his son Kevin John Woods, wife Gail and granddaughter Nora Olivia of Bellingham, Wash.; his daughter Kyla Jo, husband Marty Lee Moses and grandchildren Marty Lee Moses III (Tre), Tyra Michelle, Michael Andrew, and Matthew James Moses of Spokane Valley, Wash.; his daughter Kimberly June Howard of Santa Rosa, Calif.; his sister Beverly Marker of Liberty Lake, Wash.; his ex-wife Wilma “Willie” Woods of Spokane Valley, Wash.; three nieces and five nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Woods; his mother, Olive Woods; sisters Janet Woods and Venita Green; and brother Melvin Woods.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave., Post Falls, Idaho, which has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit John’s online memorial at www.belltowerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Spokane North, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210.
