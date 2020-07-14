Hermiston
April 5, 2000 — July 12, 2020
John Ryan Smith of Hermiston was born April 5, 2000, in Pendleton, Oregon, the son of John and Debra (Studer) Smith. He passed away near Granite, Oregon, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 20.
John lived in Hermiston throughout his life, where he attended school. He graduated from Hermiston High School in the Class of 2018. While in high school, he enjoyed being a member of FFA and the Hermiston wrestling team.
John enjoyed archery hunting, camping and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a very loving, caring and giving man who went the extra mile. He enjoyed caring for his grandparents and helping them with whatever chores he could.
He is survived by his parents, John and Debbie Smith; sister Danielle Smith and nephew Hayden; grandparents Hank and Betty Studer; grandmother Diana Smith; aunts and uncles Dale, Kenny and Mandie Studer, Lora and Vern Ressler, Scott and BeAnn Smith and Becky Smith; and several cousins, extended family members and friends who he considered family.
Viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 3-7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hermiston Cemetery. Facemasks are required at both events.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.