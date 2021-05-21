Pendleton
January 13, 1940 — May 19, 2021
John S. Brown, 81, passed away on May 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. John was born on January 13, 1940, to John and Eva (Williams) Brown in Schurz, Nevada.
John loved playing baseball and his 1957-58 high school baseball team was recently inducted into the Greenware Hall of Fame (Fallon, Nevada). He was coached by the late Elmo Dericco and late Ron Engel, assisted by Ed Arcniega, who coached the team to capture Churchill County High School’s first baseball state championship. John’s outstanding pitching skills resulted in him being recruited by the San Francisco Giants to play on their farm team. After graduating from Churchill County High School in Fallon, Nevada, John moved to San Francisco to pursue his baseball career and attended San Francisco State University. While in San Francisco he met his wife, Anna Marie Pond.
John worked for United Airlines while living in the Bay Area. He then moved to Eugene, Oregon, where he continued his college education at the University of Oregon. Upon finishing college, John accepted a job in Portland, Oregon, where he spent over 10 years working for the Portland Area Office Bureau of Indian Affairs as a Real Estate appraiser. Upon retiring from the Bureau, John and Anna Marie moved to Pendleton, Oregon.
Retirement didn’t last very long as John became a Blackjack dealer for Wildhorse Resort & Casino. He moved up the ranks and became a renowned pit boss. John formed many lifelong friendships, and will be missed by many.
John’s pride and joy were his grandchildren Martin Tanewasha Brown, Sonara Malumaleumu, Raymond Brown, No’alani Malumaleumu, Malealoa Malumaleumu and Solomona Malumaleumu. He often said that his grandchildren kept him young at heart. He loved being a parent and grandparent.
John is survived by his sister Shirley Bear and niece Marisa Bear (Reno, Nevada); son John L. Brown (Warm Springs, Oregon); daughters Deanna Brown and her partner Larry Crus (Pendleton, Oregon), and Joann Malumaleumu and her husband Fotu (Pendleton, Oregon); nephews Gary (Dawna) Brown (Yerington, Nevada), and Marlon (Mary) Segura (Michigan); and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his wife Anna Marie (Pond) Brown; parents Eva and John Brown; brother James Brown; sisters Thelma Segura, Joan Brown, Mary Brown and Beatrice Blancy; and daughter in-law Melva Tanewasha Charley.
Pastor Lloyd Commander will officiate a church service at Tutuilla Presbyterian Church on Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m., followed with burial at the Umatilla Agency Cemetery officiated by Wilson Wewa.
The family will host a dinner that celebrates his life at a different date/time when COVID restrictions are less strict.
Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.