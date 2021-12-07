John Urig Grove, 88, a longtime resident of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2021. John lived a rich and colorful life, during which he positively touched the lives of innumerable people.
John was born May 13, 1933, in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Frank and Mary Grove and had seven siblings, Frances, Lottie, Beck, Frank, Tom, Cecelia and Mary Ellen. He was raised in Powers
and Ontario, Oregon. He graduated in 1951 from Ontario High School and joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War.
John married Loretta Ybarzabal Aug. 31, 1956. He graduated from the University of Oregon Law School in 1962. After law school, John and Loretta moved to Milton-Freewater, where he practiced law for many years. They had five children, John (Eugenija Grove-Supraha), Karen Gienger (Jeff), Frank (Carolyn Kwock), Matt (Michele), and Paul; nine grandchildren, Trevor, Courtney, Ivan, Jelena, Camille, Natalie, Emily, Amy and Jackson; and two great-grandchildren, Collin and Abigail.
John enjoyed being with family, golf, reading, Oregon Duck sports and volunteering his time with Legal Aid Services of Oregon.
John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; and his five children and their families. He will be missed beyond measure but will live on in loving memories and a multitude of stories.
Services delayed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Legal Aid Services of Oregon (https://lasoregon.org).
