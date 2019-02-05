Eugene
June 20, 1931 — February 2, 2019
Col. John Wayne Jambura, Ph.D., died February 2, 2019, at the age of 87 in Eugene, Oregon, with family by his side.
John was born on June 20, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Earl and Florence (Strauman) Jambura. John grew up in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. He married Phyllis Walnum in Pendleton, Oregon, in 1952. Phyllis passed in 1983 and in 2011 he married Karen Turner, a special friend of 25 years.
Dr. Jambura earned degrees from University of Wisconsin (Madison) and Eastern Oregon University, and his doctorate from Washington State University. John taught for five years at Pendleton High School before transitioning to a professor at Eastern Oregon State College. He retired from Eastern Oregon as a full professor after 25 years.
Colonel Jambura served in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired in 1983 after 30 years. John served in the occupation of Germany in the 1950s.
Survivors include his wife Karen; his son Dr. John P. Jambura of Boise, Idaho; his stepdaughter Jill Jones of Eugene and stepson Marcus Turner of Austin, Texas; his brothers Don Jambura (Wisconsin) and Earl (Hawaii); his granddaughters Jennifer Shelby of Colorado, Catherine Jambura of Idaho, Amy and Abigail Jones, and Kennedy and Addison Turner; and great-grandsons Dylan Waugh and William Bernard.
Spending time with John was a learning experience to be treasured. His undying concern for the education of our youth and for our state and country should be emulated by all caring citizens.
Once a teacher always a teacher.
A private celebration of life is scheduled. John will be buried at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. John will receive full military honors.
West Lawn Memorial is in charge of arrangements: 225 South Danebo Ave., Eugene, OR 97402, 541-342-8281, www.musgroves.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.