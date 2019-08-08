Pilot Rock
February 9, 1952 — July 31, 2019
Jojuan Lyn Cedergreen was born February 9, 1952, in Enid, Oklahoma, to George and June Tussing. Her father was in the Air Force so therefore the family moved a lot. She lived in Heachum and Docking, England; Wichita, Kansas; and La Grande, Pendleton and Forest Grove, Oregon.
Jojuan graduated from La Grande High School. She was a princess on the Umatilla Fair Court in 1973, and also was Miss Oregon World. She was an accomplished pianist playing for Eastern Oregon Orchestra.
She is survived by her husband Collin Cedergreen of Pilot Rock, Oregon; her children Brannon (Kristel) Cedergreen of Nampa, Idaho, Jonathan Cedergreen of Sunriver, Oregon, Natalie Cedergreen of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Taylor Groupe of Annandale, Virginia; and her brothers and sister Vicki (Marshell) Lenne of Jacksonville, Florida, Burgandi Tussing of Jacksonville, Florida, and Dean Tussing of Darby, Montana. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and June Tussing, and her son Charles (Ole) Groupe.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Interment will follow at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to a charity of one’s choice.
