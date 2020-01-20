Weston
December 29, 1961 — January 15, 2020
JoLynn Kay Lieuallen of Weston, Oregon, passed away and went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. She was 58 years old and is the daughter of James and Edith Lieuallen, also of Weston, Oregon.
JoLynn was born in Pendleton, Oregon, on December 29, 1961. She grew up in Weston on the family farm, located just south of Weston on Pine Creek. She attended Weston schools and graduated in 1980 from Weston-McEwen High School in Athena. While in school JoLynn participated in chorus and band, played basketball and volleyball, and was a standout track athlete.
After high school, JoLynn earned a degree in business at the Eastern Oregon Business College.
JoLynn lived the majority of her adult life in the Pendleton and Weston area. For the past 11 years she worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
She loved to be outdoors and spent many summer nights camping out at family pasture (up the creek). She loved picking mushrooms, blackberries, and recently, tending to the fruit trees at the family homestead where she lived. Jolynn loved thrift shopping, crafting, canning, weaving wheat, and selling her wares at bazaars in the area. She gardened with her dad and loved family gatherings, large and small.
JoLynn was an avid supporter of Weston-McEwen athletics and attended as many events as possible, especially if a niece or nephew was participating. She participated in organizing the Winter Gala in Pendleton, and the Pioneer Days Reunion in Weston. On some Saturday nights you could find her at home making homemade ice cream with her grandchildren and her three faithful critters that she called her babies. Kindness, caring, compassionate, giving, committed, inspirational and loving are all words that describe her personality.
JoLynn is survived by her parents, Jim and Edith; a brother, Michael Lieuallen and his wife Malia; sister DeeAnn Lane and her husband Mark; and her youngest sister, LaShelle Lieuallen. She has two daughters, Hannah Crivellone and her husband Vito, and Rebecca Bissinger and her husband Chance; grandchildren Bentley and Nora; four nieces, seven nephews, three great-nieces and seven great-nephews; and her three faithful four-legged companions Bella, Zoe, and Nixie Jo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, on Monday, January 27, at 3 p.m. The family asks that you join them and wear something green, JoLynns favorite color. Dress casual, and come enjoy some refreshments as we share and celebrate.
Remembrances can be sent to the Jolly Circle Club of Weston, ℅ Patti Reinhart, 54309 Wildhorse Road, Weston, OR 97886.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
