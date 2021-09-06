Jonathan B. “Jon” Banker of Hermiston, Oregon, was born Oct. 5, 1964, in Provo, Utah to parents, Carl and Dixie Giddens Banker. He died June 24, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 56 years. Jon was raised in Hermiston and then attended Blue Mountain Community College. He worked in construction for several years. Jon married Theresa Strong on July 21, 1990, in Hermiston, Oregon. He was an avid fisherman and loved sports (Raiders fan) who enjoyed camping, music and the outdoors. Jon always had his dog, Halo at his side.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Banker, Hermiston, Oregon; daughters, Jessica, Jennifer & Ashleigh Banker, all of Hermiston, Oregon; son, Taylor Banker, Hermiston, Oregon; father, Carl Banker, Hermiston, Oregon; step-children, Shawn Strong and Dawn Aldred, both of Hermiston, Oregon; brothers, Greg Banker, Asotin, Washington, and Ryan Banker, Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Patricia Simon, Richland, Washington; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jon was preceded by his mother, Dixie Banker.
A graveside service will be held Sept. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston.
