Hermiston
July 19, 1984 — January 2, 2020
Jonathan L. Wilson of Hermiston was born July 19, 1984, in Hermiston to Garry and Debra (Reid) Wilson. Thus began his epic life of crime fighting. He completed his final mission and leveled up on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the age of 35.
Jonathan spent his years in Hermiston wearing green and fighting evil all over town. He actively trained with the top athletes of Special Olympics in bowling, track and field, golf, basketball and powerlifting. After every battle he loved to recharge with a cheeseburger, root beer, and chocolate milkshake. As Earth’s Mightiest Hero, Jonathan loved to tell everyone who would listen what all of his superhero friends were up to, and he always wore their shirts to support them. Jonathan never knew a stranger and was everyone’s biggest fan.
Crime fighting isn’t always easy, and many of Jonathan’s team members fell to the forces of evil before him, including his parents and older brother Chris.
The remaining members of his superhero team include his sisters Angie Wilson and Sara and husband Clint Shoemake; brother Bryan and wife Morgan Wilson; nephew Alec; nieces Addy and River; maternal grandmother Doris Reid; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Hermiston Christian Center.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Donations may be made to Burns Mortuary to help defray final expenses, or to the Pendleton Hermiston Special Olympics. The family would also like to encourage everyone to spend some time volunteering with Special Olympics in Jonathan’s honor.
To leave an online condolence for Jonathan’s family, please go to www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.