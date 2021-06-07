Pilot Rock
May 28, 1959 — June 2, 2021
Jonathan Thomas Thorne was born May 28, 1959, to John E. Thorne and LaVonne L. Thorne (Barnes). He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ June 2, 2021.
His mother LaVonne passed away in 1963. In December of 1964 Jonathan met Kay Wright for the first time and told his dad he wanted her for his mommy. In 1965 John and Kay were married.
Jonathan excelled at basketball in high school, graduating from Pendleton High in 1977. He loved to water ski with the family. He was one of the most magnificent barefoot water skiers on one foot.
In 1979 he joined the Army. He spent one year in South Korea. In 1980 he was one of 12 men chosen from 48 basketball teams to represent his army base, Fort Bliss. The team travelled to other Army bases playing basketball. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1984.
Jonathan loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a true gentle giant measuring 6’6”; he liked to tell people he was 5’18”. He was always kind and had a good word about everyone. He loved four-wheeling in his jeeps and pickups in the mountains, especially in the snow, going to the family cabin and cutting wood. He was also an avid hunter. His loyal dog, Lucas, was always at his side.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his mother, LaVonne, his sister Cindy (Sis) Harrison, grandparents, FJ (Dutch) and Blanche Thorne, Fred and Hazel Barnes, and Warren and Lela Wright, and his loyal dog Lucas.
He is survived by his parents, John and Kay Thorne; sisters Linda (Nee Nee) Haynie (Doug), Sandra (Sam) Thorne and Laure (KK) Thorne; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He truly loved and accepted them all.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Walla Walla Veterans Home for all their care, kindness and generosity shown to Jonathan the last two years of his life.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Skyview Memorial Cemetery, with a luncheon following at Life Church, 222 S.W. Third St. (off Highway 395), Pilot Rock, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
