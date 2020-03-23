Jordan Crandall

Crandall

Hermiston

August 7, 1991 — March 18, 2020

Jordan Delano Crandall of Hermiston was born August 7, 1991, in Hermiston. He passed away in Hermiston on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 28.

Jordan has lived in the Hermiston area throughout his life, where he grew up, attended school and worked.

After high school, Jordan married Brittney Coombs on September 1, 2012. From this union two children, Kacyn and Preslee, were born. The couple later divorced.

Jordan was a big-hearted, loving and caring person, with a charming personality, a great sense of humor and a contagious smile. He was very athletic in his youth, enjoyed riding horses, rodeoing and waterskiing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his two children.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Moore; father Dan and wife Candi Crandall; son Kacyn Crandall, daughter Preslee Crandall; brother Jacob and wife Stefani Crandall; stepsisters Melissa Smith, Ryan and husband Terrell Duncan, and Laycee and husband Dave Navarrete; grandmother Juanita Ross; grandfather Franklin Delano and wife Joyce Moore; grandfather Dan Crandall; grandmother Karen and husband Dick Thibert; uncle Frank Moore; and many extended family members and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren “Tex” Ross, and grandmother Marion Crandall.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.

Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Crandall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.