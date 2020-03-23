Hermiston
August 7, 1991 — March 18, 2020
Jordan Delano Crandall of Hermiston was born August 7, 1991, in Hermiston. He passed away in Hermiston on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 28.
Jordan has lived in the Hermiston area throughout his life, where he grew up, attended school and worked.
After high school, Jordan married Brittney Coombs on September 1, 2012. From this union two children, Kacyn and Preslee, were born. The couple later divorced.
Jordan was a big-hearted, loving and caring person, with a charming personality, a great sense of humor and a contagious smile. He was very athletic in his youth, enjoyed riding horses, rodeoing and waterskiing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his two children.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Moore; father Dan and wife Candi Crandall; son Kacyn Crandall, daughter Preslee Crandall; brother Jacob and wife Stefani Crandall; stepsisters Melissa Smith, Ryan and husband Terrell Duncan, and Laycee and husband Dave Navarrete; grandmother Juanita Ross; grandfather Franklin Delano and wife Joyce Moore; grandfather Dan Crandall; grandmother Karen and husband Dick Thibert; uncle Frank Moore; and many extended family members and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren “Tex” Ross, and grandmother Marion Crandall.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.